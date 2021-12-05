The January transfer window is likely to be quite a busy one for Barcelona, if Xavi Hernandez gets his way.

Having lost his first game as manager against Real Betis, Barca’s former midfielder will completely understand exactly what’s required in terms of outgoings.

Any new signings can’t be looked into properly until certain players are sent packing, with one, perhaps, even having his contract terminated unilaterally by the club.

Joan Laporta really does have his work cut out in order to be able to free up funds, though the club have to be brutal because it could be the most important transfer window in their history.

MORE: Michael Owen’s brutal statement

Very simply, if the Catalan club don’t get it right, there’s a very high probability of them not even being able to make the Champions League for next season.

Although it’s a long way off, the defeat against Betis keeps Barca comfortably in seventh place in La Liga, and some six points off of the top four.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Lucas Moura scores a rocket for Tottenham vs Norwich City after lovely build-up Manchester United legend spotted making special appearance at Old Trafford for Ralf Rangnick’s debut ‘Build a team around him’ – Pundit says Newcastle have to be in the market for Liverpool star in January

El Nacional report that Manchester United want Frenkie de Jong but he remains a key player for the club and won’t be allowed to leave.

Sport suggest Luuk de Jong will be shown the door after a disastrous loan spell, whilst Samuel Umtiti will also be asked to leave. If the Frenchman remains as stubborn as he has in past transfer windows, then the club may consider terminating his contract to free up funds.

Just how well they play the transfer window is surely going to have a remarkable bearing on the remainder of their season.

If they can get a positive result against Bayern Munich next week too, that’s a huge plus point to be able to offer potential new recruits.