Tottenham rival Manchester United for risky forward transfer

Tottenham are reportedly one of the clubs chasing a potential transfer deal for Barcelona misfit Ousmane Dembele.

Spurs are being linked with Dembele by Mundo Deportivo, who add that Manchester United have also been among the France international’s admirers in recent times.

Dembele is heading towards the end of his contract with Barcelona, so could be a very tempting option for a number of big clubs on a free transfer next summer.

There’s no doubt that Dembele has under-achieved during his time at the Nou Camp, but he remains a highly rated talent after looking such a superb prospect during his time at previous club Borussia Dortmund.

Tottenham may well feel that Dembele could come in and provide an upgrade on the likes of Lucas Moura if Antonio Conte is able to get the 24-year-old back to his best.

It could be a risky deal, however, as Dembele has had his issues with injuries in recent times, so might never quite be able to get a run of games going that could restore him to his best condition, both physically and mentally.

Man Utd also look in need of more options in that area of the pitch, with Jesse Lingard’s future in doubt as he heads towards the end of his contract, while Anthony Martial’s struggles have seen him fall out of favour.

It remains to be seen if Dembele would really be enough of an upgrade, but it would be interesting to see the Frenchman in the Premier League at some point.