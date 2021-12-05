Borussia Dortmund gave their best against Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker on Saturday, but were ultimately undone by two Robert Lewandowski goals and one from Kingsley Coman.
Lewandowski’s second, a winner from the spot in the 3-2 victory for the Bavarians, wasn’t without controversy.
A marginal handball decision was eventually given against Dortmund after a VAR review, and speaking to Jan Aage Fjortoft after the match, Jude Bellingham didn’t hold back.
“You give a referee that, you know, has match-fixed before, the biggest game in Germany” he said.
“What do you expect?”
Unfortunately for the England international, those words could come back to haunt him as it appears that a defamation complaint has been made against him from referee observer, Marco Haase, on behalf of the DFB (Deutscher Fußball-Bund) – the German Football Association.
