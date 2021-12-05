Video: Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham in hot water as match fixing comments land him with a defamation complaint

Borussia Dortmund gave their best against Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker on Saturday, but were ultimately undone by two Robert Lewandowski goals and one from Kingsley Coman.

Lewandowski’s second, a winner from the spot in the 3-2 victory for the Bavarians, wasn’t without controversy.

A marginal handball decision was eventually given against Dortmund after a VAR review, and speaking to Jan Aage Fjortoft after the match, Jude Bellingham didn’t hold back.

“You give a referee that, you know, has match-fixed before, the biggest game in Germany” he said.

“What do you expect?”

Unfortunately for the England international, those words could come back to haunt him as it appears that a defamation complaint has been made against him from referee observer, Marco Haase, on behalf of the DFB (Deutscher Fußball-Bund) – the German Football Association.

