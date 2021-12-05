“God help us all” – These Tottenham fans are shocked at one inclusion to their starting xi against Norwich

After a stop-start season to begin with, Tottenham Hotspur finally seem to getting some sort of rhythm under new boss Antonio Conte.

Since the Italian’s appointment Spurs have not yet lost a game domestically, with a 2-0 win over Brentford the latest game to continue that run.

As a result, Spurs are once again in a genuine fight for the top four, currently five points off of West Ham United with a game in hand.

To close that gap they will need to be winning games against relegation candidates such as today’s visitors, Norwich.

And the line up today throws up one big surprise in the form of Japhet Tanganga starting (presumably) at right-wing back.

But what is the reaction to the line up?

On paper Spurs should have enough to beat Norwich, but The Canaries have also experienced an upturn in form since appointing former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith, having not yet suffered a defeat and picking up five points from an available nine, with just five from the previous 11 games beforehand.

The North London club will also be hoping that England captain Harry Kane will finally find his scoring boots, having thus far scored just once in the Premier League this season.

