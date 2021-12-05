After a stop-start season to begin with, Tottenham Hotspur finally seem to getting some sort of rhythm under new boss Antonio Conte.

Since the Italian’s appointment Spurs have not yet lost a game domestically, with a 2-0 win over Brentford the latest game to continue that run.

As a result, Spurs are once again in a genuine fight for the top four, currently five points off of West Ham United with a game in hand.

To close that gap they will need to be winning games against relegation candidates such as today’s visitors, Norwich.

Your starting XI to face Norwich! ? pic.twitter.com/IwUxEnuD7E — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 5, 2021

And the line up today throws up one big surprise in the form of Japhet Tanganga starting (presumably) at right-wing back.

But what is the reaction to the line up?

tanganga rwb god help us all… — Kailahh | #067 | (@TheOnlyKailahh) December 5, 2021

What's wrong with Royal? — Eric (@EricYid) December 5, 2021

Up that goal difference boys. — The Spurs Web ?? (@thespursweb) December 5, 2021

Happy with that. Japhet coming in to rotate with Emerson unless he’s picked up a knock… but Japhet works better on the right side apose to bending a centre back. — Jordan Neale (@Jordan_Neale) December 5, 2021

Love Lucas but he hasn’t been good latley. Berg and Ndombele both deserve to show what they can do imo — mitch ?? (@THFCmitch) December 5, 2021

The depth of this squad really concerns me… never mind the quality … we have fallen so far… back Conte Levy please … this can't go on….. Still enough to beat Norwich so…. COYS — SteenoSpursy (@leedconsultancy) December 5, 2021

On paper Spurs should have enough to beat Norwich, but The Canaries have also experienced an upturn in form since appointing former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith, having not yet suffered a defeat and picking up five points from an available nine, with just five from the previous 11 games beforehand.

The North London club will also be hoping that England captain Harry Kane will finally find his scoring boots, having thus far scored just once in the Premier League this season.