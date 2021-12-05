Video: Harvey Barnes’ exquisite finish sees Leicester take the lead at Villa Park

Sunday afternoon’s Midlands derby between Aston Villa and Leicester saw the Foxes take an early lead at Villa Park.

With Brendan Rodgers up against his former captain, Steven Gerrard, bragging rights as well as three points were at stake, and it was the former who saw his team with the upper hand inside the opening quarter hour.

Patson Daka managed to squeeze the ball out to Harvey Barnes, and he just nonchalantly placed it inside the post for an exquisite opener to the match.

Pictures from NBC Sports Soccer

