Former Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is being linked with another job in the Premier League.

The Portuguese tactician only moved to Roma in the summer, but it seems he’s already being lined up for another spell in England as Everton show an interest.

According to the Daily Mirror, Rafael Benitez’s future with the Toffees is in doubt after a poor start at Goodison Park, and Mourinho could be the main candidate to replace him.

It remains to be seen if Mourinho would leave Roma so soon after taking over, but he’s clearly shown a fondness for managing in the Premier League throughout his career.

The 58-year-old is no longer one of the world’s elite coaches after a slump in recent years, but it’s easy to see why Everton could be tempted to move for him.

Mourinho has plenty of experience and a winning mentality that could be useful to revive this struggling Everton side.