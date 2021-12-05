Arsenal & Spurs both in talks over attacker deal, player wants more first-team football and thinks transfer is likely

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly both holding talks over a possible transfer swoop for Juventus attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski.

The Sweden international arrived at Juve as a highly rated youngster, but hasn’t had many opportunities in Turin so far, so could now be on the move.

According to Calciomercato, both Spurs and Arsenal have been in contact over possibly signing Kulusevski, possibly on loan, and the player himself seems to think it’s likely he’ll be moving on as he looks for more first-team football.

Arsenal could do well to bring in more attacking players in the near future, with Nicolas Pepe falling out of favour after some disappointing form, while Martin Odegaard hasn’t really made the desired impact either.

That could leave room in this Gunners squad for someone like Kulusevski, who could be a real asset if he gets back to his best.

Tottenham would surely also feel it’s worth gambling on the 21-year-old, with Antonio Conte likely to be keen on revamping this struggling squad he inherited from Nuno Espirito Santo.

If Kulusevski can get back to his best he may well be an upgrade on the likes of Lucas Moura and Giovanni Lo Celso in the attacking midfield department.