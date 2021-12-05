Antonio Conte orders Tottenham board to seal transfer raid on his former club

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is reportedly eager for the club to seal the transfer of Juventus star Dejan Kulusevski.

The Italian tactician has made this request to the Spurs board, with the Sweden international looking like he could be ideal to give the north London side something a little different at the moment.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Tottenham, and Conte has a big challenge on his hands, which is likely to be quite different to anything he’s faced in the past.

Conte is used to working with world class players from his time with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, and it’s fair to say this Spurs squad doesn’t really have the same kind of talent in every position.

Kulusevski looks like he’d give Conte’s side a bit more spark in attack, and one imagines the youngster will be open to a move as he’s not playing much at Juve.

Tottenham fans will hope the club’s board can deliver this key Conte target in January.

