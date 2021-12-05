Newcastle United have reportedly made Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard a top target for the upcoming January transfer window.

The England international is heading towards the end of his contract at Old Trafford, with Man Utd at risk of losing him on a free at the end of the season.

However, in a potential boost for the Red Devils, Newcastle now look ready to pay up to sign him this winter and have already held talks over a move, according to the Times.

Lingard could be a decent signing for Newcastle after showing what he’s capable of during a loan spell at West Ham last season, and some United fans may well be frustrated that he’s not played more at Old Trafford this season.

Still, this deal could work well for all sides, as it gives MUFC the chance to bring in a transfer fee for Lingard even though he was so close to being a free agent.

It also gives Lingard a move to an ambitious club where he’s more likely to play regularly, while other big names are sure to follow soon at St James’ Park since their Saudi takeover.

Lingard would supposedly become one of Newcastle’s highest earners, according to the Times, while United can expect to bring in a “substantial” fee from his sale.