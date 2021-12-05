Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sounded relieved that Divock Origi didn’t leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Speaking in his post-match press conference yesterday, Klopp paid tribute to Origi after his dramatic late winner away to Wolves, with the Belgium international once again producing a big goal at a big moment.

Klopp is clearly a huge fan of Origi, even if he doesn’t start him very often, and admits he thought the 26-year-old could be on his way out of Anfield in the summer because if he was the manager of another club he’d be trying to sign him…

Still, Klopp laughed and admitted he’s “very happy” that Origi stayed, and insisted he rates the player very highly.

It’s no insult to be behind big names like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in the pecking order at Liverpool, and Origi clearly still has a key role to play as a super-sub.