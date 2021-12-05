Video: Liverpool fan breaks off and steals a seat from the away end at Wolves

A Liverpool fan got a bit carried away after watching his side score a dramatic stoppage time winner against Wolves last night.

The Reds snatched all three points thanks to Divock Origi’s winner at the death, and it’s little surprise to see absolute bedlam in the away end at Molineux…

??? | NEW: Liverpool fan stealing a seat in the away end at Molineux today pic.twitter.com/k4JpBYqO58 — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) December 4, 2021

Still, we don’t want to see vandalism in any stadiums, with this Liverpool fan clearly breaking off one of the seats and taking it home with him.

It’s pretty baffling that the security couldn’t deal a bit better with this kind of behaviour.