“Best we’ve played in a long, long time” – These Man United fans loving the immediate impact Rangnick has made

Manchester United FC
Manchester United fans are loving life under Ralf Rangnick already, even though the Red Devils are only drawing 0-0 at half time in today’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

Rangnick is taking charge of his first Man Utd game today, and it’s already clear that the work he’s done on the training ground with these players is paying off.

The German tactician has long been rated highly in the world of football, with the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel citing him as an influence on their careers.

Perhaps some United fans are just seeing what they want to see after a dismal run of form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prior to his recent sacking, but it does seem like there’s much more energy and intelligence to what this team is doing today.

For many MUFC fans, it seems like it’s a huge relief to finally see this kind of performance from their team.

See below for some of the Twitter reaction doing the rounds at half time…

