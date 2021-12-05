“Ridiculous” – Rangnick’s first Man Utd XI confirmed and these fans are already complaining

Ralf Rangnick has named his first Manchester United line up since becoming interim manager as his side take on Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Still, it seems that some Man Utd fans were hoping for something a bit different from the German tactician, who seems to be sticking with some of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s favourites despite their poor form.

Rangnick has to work with what he’s got, of course, but it seems a number of Red Devils supporters were hoping he might be a bit more bold and not pick such a defensive-minded midfield at home to a team like Palace, with Fred and Scott McTominay once again getting the nod as they so often did under Solskjaer.

There are also complaints about the out-of-form Harry Maguire still being in the XI and still being captain, but surely it’s fair for Rangnick to give these players a chance to improve under his guidance?

It's palace at home, why is ralf being so negative with McFred??? Ridiculous #RALFOUT https://t.co/u3Iqx8bDew — Callum (@CallumWebley) December 5, 2021

Maguire is still captain ????? https://t.co/tl6qGCJ3VV — Mclovin (@lukhngoz) December 5, 2021

Give ralf a couple of weeks, won’t be long until sees just how bad McFred and Maguire are. — ?. (@TruthHurts_LUHG) December 5, 2021

Ralf why start Harry Maguire — Tony Ola (@omoteseanthony) December 5, 2021

Looks like Ole picked the team ? #RalfOut ? — DJ TRIX (@TrixDnB) December 5, 2021

WHI IS MCFRED STRTN #RalfOut — mz (@marwaazaman) December 5, 2021

United beat Arsenal in midweek in Michael Carrick’s final game as caretaker manager, and it will be intriguing to see if today can truly usher in a new era at Old Trafford.