The Ralf Rangnick reign at Manchester United begins on Sunday afternoon with a home fixture at Old Trafford against a sprightly Crystal Palace side.

The Theatre of Dreams is bound to be bouncing despite the wintry forecast, though it will be interesting to see if Aaron Wan-Bissaka makes an appearance against his old side.

His form hasn’t been fantastic during the early part of the 2021/22 campaign, which may preclude him from Rangnick’s thoughts in any event.

However, the right-back has allowed himself to become embroiled in a hippy crack scandal which isn’t likely to go down well with the new regime.

According to the Daily Star, Wan-Bissaka passed mobile phone footage to friends whilst he was living it up in an £8,000-a-night suite at the Grosvenor House Suites in Mayfair.

It only showed him holding a red balloon, but those who were with him were, apparently inhaling nitrous oxide.

With certain players champing at the bit to be given a chance in the first team, and with Rangnick thought to be more hardline than his predecessor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, these revelations haven’t come at the best time for the player.