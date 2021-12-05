Callum Wilson’s winner was correctly allowed to stand by referee Paul Tierney in the Newcastle vs Burnley game.

A foul must be awarded if a goalkeeper is challenged when he is in control of the ball, so had Fabian Schar jumped into Nick Pope then Tierney would have ruled out Newcastle’s winner.

However, there was no foul committed because Pope fell onto Schar — rather than the Toon defender challenging him.

The Burnley keeper could’ve also punched the ball and avoided it falling to Wilson.

Earlier, in the London derby, Reece James tried to put off Manuel Lanzini by screaming as the West Ham midfielder ran up to slot home his penalty.

Lanzini reacted by barging into James and giving him a verbal volley after making it 1-1.

James could have been cautioned for unsporting behaviour but referee Andre Marriner used common sense and managed the situation very well. He had an excellent game.

Had it been more of a niggly affair then James may well have seen a yellow card.