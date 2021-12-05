Wolverhampton Wanderers had done a great job of keeping a rampant Liverpool side at bay on Saturday.

That was until deep into injury time when the host’s defence allowed Mo Salah time and space down their left side.

The Egyptian King managed to squeeze his pass to Divock Origi who scored another vital late goal for the Reds, sparking manic scenes on the touchline.

With the title race already shaping up nicely, talkSPORT’s Gabby Agbonlahor believes that striker could be vital in the shake up for silverware.