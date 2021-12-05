Ahead of Everton’s fixture against Arsenal on Monday night, it’s all change for the Toffees.

After an excellent start to the season the Merseyside outfit have tailed off significantly. So much so, in fact, that they’re now just five points off of the relegation places.

With that in mind the club hierarchy had to act, and, according to the Daily Mirror, director of football, Marcel Brands, has left by mutual consent with immediate effect.

What that means in practice is that any transfer business will now be conducted by manager, Rafael Benitez.

When managers and directors of football can work in tandem, it makes for a brilliant partnership, however, that isn’t always the case and it seems fairly clear that there was a power struggle going on behind the scenes at Goodison Park.

If Benitez thought he was under pressure before, that certainly won’t ease up now.

It may even expose him as early as the January window if he’s unable to get Everton’s transfer policy spot on straight off the bat.

Owner, Farhad Moshiri, is believed to be backing Benitez all the way, and his support will certainly be needed in the new year if results don’t pick up.