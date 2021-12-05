A win and a clean sheet in his first home game was the perfect way to start for Ralf Rangnick, and the new Manchester United manager was full of praise for his players.

Crystal Palace had more time to recover from their midweek fixture than the Red Devils, who played out a classic against Arsenal on Thursday evening, yet it was the hosts who set the tempo throughout.

MORE: Michael Owen’s brutal statement

Rangnick wasn’t expecting such a level of play given the short turnaround time and lack of training sessions, so will arguably move forward with a spring in his step.