Video: Ralf Rangnick explains his Manchester United team selection against Crystal Palace

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has explained why he’s named an unnamed side against Crystal Palace today from the one that beat Arsenal 3-2 in Michael Carrick’s final match as caretaker boss in midweek.

Watch below as the German tactician conducts his first pre-match interview ahead of this afternoon’s big game at Old Trafford, and explains that he was happy with what he saw from the team in their victory against the Gunners, which influenced his decision to stick with the same group for the visit of Palace today.

Some managers would no doubt have been keen to make sweeping changes in their first game in charge, but Rangnick has spoken well here about his thinking…

Ralf Rangnick explains his team selection as #MUFC are unchanged v #CPFC Watch all of the goals just after full-time on Sky Sports App and YouTube ? pic.twitter.com/eJ9HDhpJaK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 5, 2021

Some Red Devils fans weren’t too impressed, however, to see Harry Maguire still starting and still keeping the captain’s armband. They also complained about the continued use of Fred and Scott McTominay as a midfield partnership.