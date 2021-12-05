Manchester United legend spotted making special appearance at Old Trafford for Ralf Rangnick’s debut

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has been spotted making an appearance at Old Trafford for today’s game against Crystal Palace.

Ralf Rangnick is making his first appearance in the Man Utd dugout today, and it’s sure to be a fascinating occasion at the Theatre of Dreams.

See below as Rooney can be seen in the crowd to make sure he doesn’t miss the start of the Rangnick era…

Rooney is currently manager of Derby County, but Red Devils fans will no doubt keep an eye on his progress in management in case he can one day be a realistic contender for the Man Utd job.