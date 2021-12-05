Manchester United manager target drops hint over his future

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has dropped a pretty clear hint over his future amid recent links with the Manchester United job.

The Dutch tactician has done a hugely impressive job at the Amsterdam Arena, and that’s previously seen him linked with possible openings at bigger clubs.

Ten Hag has been mentioned alongside Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino as a leading candidate to take over once Ralf Rangnick’s stint at Man Utd is over, according to the Daily Mail.

Speaking about his future in an interview with Volkskrant, Ten Hag hinted he’s now ready to take on the challenge of moving to a bigger club.

“I believe I’m ready,” he said. I would gladly accept that challenge.

“But it’s not that I’m hunting for it, if this step doesn’t arrive I won’t say my career has failed. But I believe I have enough skills to accept the challenge.”

United fans will no doubt be keen to know there’ll be top candidates available when Rangnick’s spell as interim manager comes to an end, and Ten Hag surely fits into that category.

Then again, it’s the very fact that Pochettino is more proven in the Premier League that perhaps means he’s still likely to be seen as the stronger of the two candidates for the job.