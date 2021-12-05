Video: Aston Villa headed level by Buendia but equaliser isn’t without controversy

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

The Midlands derby is shaping up to be a classic between two attacking sides that promise goals.

Harvey Barnes had given Leicester an early lead at Villa Park, but just three minutes later, Emi Buendia’s long-range header found its way into the net.

With Ezri Konsa in an offside position, Kasper Schmeichel and his team-mates attempted to suggest that he’d touched the ball on the way in.

MORE: Michael Owen’s brutal statement

However, a brief VAR check only succeeded in Michael Oliver being told to award the goal.

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer

More Stories Emi Buendia Ezri Konsa Kasper Schmeichel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.