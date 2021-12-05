The Midlands derby is shaping up to be a classic between two attacking sides that promise goals.

Harvey Barnes had given Leicester an early lead at Villa Park, but just three minutes later, Emi Buendia’s long-range header found its way into the net.

With Ezri Konsa in an offside position, Kasper Schmeichel and his team-mates attempted to suggest that he’d touched the ball on the way in.

MORE: Michael Owen’s brutal statement

However, a brief VAR check only succeeded in Michael Oliver being told to award the goal.

Aston Villa survive the VAR check ? Cash peels away at the far post to head the ball back into the danger area, and Buendia is free to head the ball beyond the dive of Schmeichel and into the bottom corner ? ? Watch live on SS PL

? #AVLLEI blog ? https://t.co/bNHY8vABea pic.twitter.com/NAgn75JxYt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 5, 2021

Hermoso testazo de Emi Buendía para gritar un nuevo gol en Aston Villa pic.twitter.com/OfhyaRQ8XD — Pablo Noya ???? (@PablitoNoya) December 5, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer