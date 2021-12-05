Aston Villa have finally forced a breakthrough against Leicester City after Ezri Konsa scored his second goal of the game.

Konsa was left free at the far post and it allowed him to squeeze his header in the bottom corner just beyond the reaches of Kasper Schmeichel.

It comes after Villa had a goal controversially disallowed at the end of the first half after Jacob Ramsey was deemed to have fouled Schmeichel.

You can watch the full video below.

"Brendan Rodgers will be going absolutely mad with this…" Here's how Ezri Konsa handed Aston Villa the lead against Leicester City

The second half is still underway at Villa Park with the hosts still in the lead.