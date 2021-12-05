Video: Davinson Sanchez makes the game safe for Tottenham against Norwich

Tottenham FC
Posted by

The green shoots of recovery can just be seen at White Hart Lane, with Davinson Sanchez scoring Tottenham’s second of the afternoon against Norwich to all but make Sunday afternoon’s game safe.

The Canaries were holding their own in North London, and a goal from the current bottom side in the Premier League might’ve changed the complexion of this one.

MORE: Michael Owen’s brutal statement

However, they were undone by some poor marking in the box.

As Son Heung-min fired over a corner, the ball bounced to Sanchez who fired into the roof of the net.

Pictures from Super Sport and DAZN

More Stories Antonio Conte Davinson Sanchez Son Heung-min

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.