The green shoots of recovery can just be seen at White Hart Lane, with Davinson Sanchez scoring Tottenham’s second of the afternoon against Norwich to all but make Sunday afternoon’s game safe.

The Canaries were holding their own in North London, and a goal from the current bottom side in the Premier League might’ve changed the complexion of this one.

However, they were undone by some poor marking in the box.

As Son Heung-min fired over a corner, the ball bounced to Sanchez who fired into the roof of the net.

Davinson Sanchez anota su primer gol de la temporada en 13 partidos jugados y no anotaba en Premier League desde el 18-10-2020. #TOTBRE #PL pic.twitter.com/CSnZ87SB0b — Premier League Datos (@PremierLdatos) December 5, 2021

Tottenham are heading to victory now after Davinson Sanchez knocks it home ? pic.twitter.com/6I8kpnMC1X — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) December 5, 2021

Pictures from Super Sport and DAZN