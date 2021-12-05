(Video) Fred scores screamer to kickstart Ralf Rangnick’s Man United

Manchester United midfielder Fred has faced a lot of criticism since joining the club, with performances this season seeing some questioning the quality of the Brazilian.

However, with Man United struggling in the second half to break down a strong Crystal Palace rear-guard Fred has come up with a stroke of brilliance to put his side 1-0 ahead in Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge.

After receiving the ball from Diogo Dalot, Mason Greenwood managed to pivot on the ball in the penalty area and play it back to Fred who produced a bit of magic to get the ball past Vicente Guita and into the top corner.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of NBCSN

Providing they see the result out Fred’s goal will see United keep pace with top four rivals Tottenham in the hunt for the top four.

