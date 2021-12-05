Video: Gio Simeone’s sensational finish to win seven-goal thriller for Verona

A seven-goal thriller in Serie A on Sunday had absolutely everything.

Lowly Venezia were hosting Verona, and roared into a 3-0 first-half lead inside 27 minutes.

A Thomas Henry own goal on 52 minutes seemed little more than a consolation for the visitors, but Pietro Ceccaroni’s sending off 10 minutes later changed the course of the game.

Within five minutes of going down to 10 men, Venezia had seen their lead wiped out. That set the stage for a late winner, and what a winner it was.

Gio Simeone picked up the ball just outside the box and took aim, finding the top corner with a sensational finish.

Pictures from BT Sport

