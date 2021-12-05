A seven-goal thriller in Serie A on Sunday had absolutely everything.
Lowly Venezia were hosting Verona, and roared into a 3-0 first-half lead inside 27 minutes.
A Thomas Henry own goal on 52 minutes seemed little more than a consolation for the visitors, but Pietro Ceccaroni’s sending off 10 minutes later changed the course of the game.
MORE: Michael Owen’s brutal statement
Within five minutes of going down to 10 men, Venezia had seen their lead wiped out. That set the stage for a late winner, and what a winner it was.
Gio Simeone picked up the ball just outside the box and took aim, finding the top corner with a sensational finish.
Oh, and by the way, the winner was an absolute screamer ?
GIOVANNI SIMEONE TAKE YOUR HAT OFF ???
That’s how you score a come-back-winning goal ? pic.twitter.com/vdc7u0WUxC
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 5, 2021
Pictures from BT Sport