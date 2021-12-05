Another defeat for Norwich City condemned the Canaries to finishing the Premier League weekend at the bottom of the table.

Manager, Dean Smith, admitted that he was disappointed and frustrated with the result, but immediately called out any lazy pundits who will have said that the defeat was expected.

Up until Son Heung-min’s goal, Tottenham’s second, the visitors to White Hart Lane were putting up a decent fight, even if their finishing lacked quality.

Smith will arguably be hoping for better in Norwich’s next fixture against Manchester United.