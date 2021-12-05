As one reporter noted in Tottenham Hotspur manager, Antonio Conte’s post-match press conference after a convincing win over Norwich City, it’s been a long time since a White Hart Lane crowd sang a manager’s name.

The Italian appeared flattered by the reaction and ensured he thanked the supporters, however, he also noted the responsibility that he feels in the position.

He remarked that the adulation may have come a little early and perhaps the result had something to do with it.