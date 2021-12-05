(Video) Jacob Ramsey has goal controversially disallowed against Leicester

Aston Villa have had a goal controversially disallowed after an apparent foul on goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. 

The Leicester City goalkeeper managed to get a hand on a cut back from Matty Cash at the end of the first half, but the resulting loose ball was pounced on by Jacob Ramsey who poked the ball into the net.

However, VAR intervened and deemed that Schmeichel was in control of the ball, due to the fact that the ball was between his hand and the ground, deeming it to be in his control and thus chalking the goal off for a foul on him.

Was it the right call?

You can watch the full video below.

The score remains 1-1 as the teams resume for the second half.

