Leeds United director Victor Orta was in a foul mood at the end of the game between Leeds and Brentford.

Leeds grabbed a 95th minute equaliser against Brentford to secure a 2-2 draw from the game that takes them one more point away from the relegation zone.

However, Mr Orta was evidently angry at someone at full time, gesturing for someone to be quiet with some vigorous animation.

You can watch the full video below.

Passions were running very high for Leeds director Victor Orta at full time ? pic.twitter.com/q5TBePZuoU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 5, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

After sharing the spoils today, Brentford and Leeds remain separated by one point, sitting in 11th and 14th in the Premier League respectively.