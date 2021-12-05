(Video) Leeds director furious after Leeds United grab 95th minute equaliser

Brentford FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United director Victor Orta was in a foul mood at the end of the game between Leeds and Brentford. 

Leeds grabbed a 95th minute equaliser against Brentford to secure a 2-2 draw from the game that takes them one more point away from the relegation zone.

However, Mr Orta was evidently angry at someone at full time, gesturing for someone to be quiet with some vigorous animation.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Video: ‘I’m very happy’ – Antonio Conte enjoying Tottenham Hotspur fans singing his name
(Video) Jacob Ramsey has goal controversially disallowed against Leicester
Video: Rangnick delighted with Manchester United players after short turnaround time between games

After sharing the spoils today, Brentford and Leeds remain separated by one point, sitting in 11th and 14th in the Premier League respectively.

More Stories Patrick Bamford Victor Orta

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Orta is a clown and makes some poor signings.
    Bielsa although revered is making some very odd decisions.
    Harrison for Cooper is he having a laugh if I was Cresswell I would walk away.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.