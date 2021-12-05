Tyler Roberts has put Leeds United one nil ahead in his sides crucial match against Brentford.

Leeds star man Raphinha found some space on the left wing, and curled a beautiful pass in behind the Brentford back five straight into the corridor of uncertainty.

Roberts was the fastest to react to the pass and managed to get his toe on the cross to poke it beyond the reach of Alvaro Fernandez.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of OPTUS SPORTS

Marcelo Bielsa’s side know that picking up three points today would be very important, especially considering the injury crisis currently engulfing them.