After West Ham inflicted only Chelsea’s second Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday, the Hammers could now be looking to add one of the Blues best-ever players to their squad.

David Moyes’ side deservedly sit in fourth spot in the English top-flight, building on their successes last season, and finally making the London Stadium something of a fortress.

In order to progress from their current fourth position, the Scot needs to be able to buy well in the January transfer window.

To that end, it’s believed that the East Londoners are looking at a cut-price deal for Real Madrid flop, Eden Hazard.

Thanks to an unbelievable run of injuries and general poor form, the Sunday Mirror, cited by Hammers News, say that Carlo Ancelotti has run out of patience with the Belgian and he’ll be allowed to leave the Spanish capital for just £21m.

That’s well within West Ham’s budget, particularly with billionaire, Daniel Kretinksy, coming on board too.

Whether Hazard himself will fancy a return to London is a moot point at this stage.