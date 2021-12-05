Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo looked like he’d scored an absolute screamer against Inter Milan in last night’s game.

Inter won 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico with a convincing performance, but Zaniolo came ever so close to scoring a beautiful solo effort.

Watch below as it looks like the goal has hit the back of the net, with the camera angle even fooling the commentator!

Anyone who saw Raheem Sterling score against Italy will sympathise with the commentator here pic.twitter.com/11n2OX85wM — Jack Lang (@jacklang) December 5, 2021

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

Unfortunately, Zaniolo seemed to know straight away that he’d missed the target, so there was no celebration from him.