Video: Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo fools the commentator with stunning strike that hit the side netting

Inter Milan
Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo looked like he’d scored an absolute screamer against Inter Milan in last night’s game.

Inter won 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico with a convincing performance, but Zaniolo came ever so close to scoring a beautiful solo effort.

Watch below as it looks like the goal has hit the back of the net, with the camera angle even fooling the commentator!

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

Unfortunately, Zaniolo seemed to know straight away that he’d missed the target, so there was no celebration from him.

