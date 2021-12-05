For young football supporters, being a mascot for their club and leading them out onto the pitch is a dream.
Occasionally clubs will do something a little different, such as when Ajax players walked out with their mum’s to celebrate Mother’s Day.
Eerste goal voor @ViktorGFischer in #Ajax 1 sinds zijn rentree. Zijn moeder zal trots zijn! #ajacam #moederdag pic.twitter.com/scNFDusg7M
— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 10, 2015
Such gestures are entirely memorable, but Zenit’s recent offering will arguably take some beating.
As they walked out for a recent game, all of the players were carrying their dogs, in what was a fist for the club, and probably the first time any club has ever done such a thing.
Zenit players walking out of the tunnel with their dogs from soccer