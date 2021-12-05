Video: Zenit players melt the hearts of supporters as they take to the field with their dogs

For young football supporters, being a mascot for their club and leading them out onto the pitch is a dream.

Occasionally clubs will do something a little different, such as when Ajax players walked out with their mum’s to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Such gestures are entirely memorable, but Zenit’s recent offering will arguably take some beating.

As they walked out for a recent game, all of the players were carrying their dogs, in what was a fist for the club, and probably the first time any club has ever done such a thing.

Zenit players walking out of the tunnel with their dogs from soccer

