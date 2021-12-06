Newcastle United “very close” to sealing transfer of Juventus star

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly getting “very close” to agreeing a transfer deal for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Wales international has struggled to establish himself in Turin, looking a shadow of the player who was a star performer for many years in his time in the Premier League with Arsenal.

It now looks like Ramsey could be heading back to the English top flight as Todo Fichajes report on Newcastle closing in on this ambitious January signing.

Juventus are ready to let Ramsey go as they seek to get his high wages off their wage bill, and Newcastle are ready to pay the €10million required to bring him to St James’ Park.

Aaron Ramsey is being linked with Newcastle
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal pink kit concept photos emerge amid rumours over 2022/23 shirt design
Why disallowing Aston Villa goal against Leicester City was the right decision – Mark Halsey
Arsenal summer signing speaks out on “tough” relationship with one player

Ramsey might not be quite the player he was during his Arsenal days, but he still looks good enough to add something to Eddie Howe’s side.

NUFC are under new ownership and will be eager to show they mean business by attracting big names like this.

More Stories Aaron Ramsey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.