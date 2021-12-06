Newcastle United are reportedly getting “very close” to agreeing a transfer deal for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Wales international has struggled to establish himself in Turin, looking a shadow of the player who was a star performer for many years in his time in the Premier League with Arsenal.

It now looks like Ramsey could be heading back to the English top flight as Todo Fichajes report on Newcastle closing in on this ambitious January signing.

Juventus are ready to let Ramsey go as they seek to get his high wages off their wage bill, and Newcastle are ready to pay the €10million required to bring him to St James’ Park.

Ramsey might not be quite the player he was during his Arsenal days, but he still looks good enough to add something to Eddie Howe’s side.

NUFC are under new ownership and will be eager to show they mean business by attracting big names like this.