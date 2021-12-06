Arsenal summer signing speaks out on “tough” relationship with one player

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has spoken out on his “tough” relationship with fellow Gunners ‘keeper Bernd Leno.

The England international joined Arsenal from Sheffield United in a slightly surprising move in the summer, with it not looking immediately clear that he’d overtake Leno as Mikel Arteta’s number one.

Ramsdale has performed very well, however, and now looks fully deserving of that starting spot for Arsenal, even if he concedes it’s a difficult relationship to have with Leno.

Speaking to the Times, Ramsdale said: “It can be tough. It’s the hardest position on the pitch — there’s only one place.

“He’s been the standout for a number of years. At the moment, I’ve got the shirt but he’s perfect with me every day and I’m loving having him with me.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt love several other lines from this Ramsdale interview, with the 23-year-old sounding like a real character and already forming a close bond with club legend David Seaman, who has been back at the Emirates Stadium in a coaching capacity.

Arteta hasn’t got all his signings right since taking over as Arsenal manager, but this deal looks like it could end up being a bit of an inspired move, with Ramsdale looking capable of being the first-choice goalkeeper for many years to come, as well as a real leader in this squad.