Arsenal pink kit concept photos emerge amid rumours over 2022/23 shirt design

Arsenal are rumoured to be set to wear pink away from home next season as speculation already mounts over 2022/23 kit designs.

The Gunners traditionally wear yellow away from home, but in the modern era we tend to see all clubs mix it up a bit more, with pink becoming a bit more of a popular choice as the likes of Manchester United and Juventus have worn the colour in recent years.

Now see below as someone has mocked up a neat concept kit for Arsenal if they do end up releasing this new-look pink strip for next year, with Martin Odegaard wearing two slightly different designs…

It doesn’t look too bad, though some Gooners might find it a bit hard to get used to!

Arsenal currently have yellow and blue kits as their options away from home, but we have also seen them wearing things like white and purple in the last decade or so, so pink could be another interesting option for the club to try.