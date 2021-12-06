Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could face an interesting selection dilemma ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash against Everton.

The Gunners reportedly face doubts over key attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, who has a problem with a tight groin ahead of this evening’s game at the Emirates Stadium, according to the Daily Mirror.

There are several ways Arteta could attempt to deal with the absence of Smith Rowe, with both Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe starting on the bench in the defeat against Manchester United in midweek.

One imagines Saka would be the obvious choice to come in and replace Smith Rowe, but there might also be an argument for bringing both of those players in anyway.

Martin Odegaard is another attacking player who Arteta might do well to replace for the Everton game, with the Norway international not looking too impressive despite scoring in the defeat at Old Trafford.

It would be a shame for Arsenal not to be able to have Smith Rowe linking up with Saka, as those two have often combined well, but it seems clear that Arteta has a few different options in his squad to deal with the England international’s absence.