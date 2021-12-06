The latest Arsenal transfer news is in as we edge ever closer to January, with the Gunners surely set to make changes to their squad again after an inconsistent start to the season.

Mikel Arteta was given plenty to work with over the summer as he signed big names like Ben White and Martin Odegaard, while talented young players like Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga were also brought in.

Who could be next for Arsenal? Here’s what the latest transfer gossip doing the rounds is saying…

Firstly, Arsenal could make a double raid on Ligue 1 giants Lille, raiding the French champions for two of their most important players.

Todo Fichajes claim the Gunners are stepping up talks to bring in Renato Sanches from Lille, with a deal likely to cost a bargain €30million.

Sanches has improved a great deal after struggling at Bayern Munich earlier in his career, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if the Portugal international now fancied his chance at another big move.

Arsenal would surely benefit from bringing him in after the struggles of the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in midfield.

While Arsenal are sniffing around for Sanches, it seems his Lille team-mate Jonathan David is also a target for Arteta.

The young Canadian forward has impressed in Ligue 1, and could be ideal for Arsenal right now as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goes through a rough patch of form.

David could well be an upgrade on Aubameyang, and also give AFC more depth if Alexandre Lacazette leaves at the end of his contract, as seems likely.

Finally, Arsenal are also battling Tottenham for the signing of Juventus attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski.

The Sweden international is currently struggling to establish himself at Juve, but remains a highly regarded young talent who could fit in well in north London.

It just remains to be seen which of these two clubs is more likely to convince Kulusevski to join them.