Liverpool consider risky midfielder loan, permanent transfer would then cost €30m

Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a surprise potential transfer deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

The Reds lost Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield in the summer and could perhaps benefit from bringing in an extra body in that area of the pitch, though Arthur seems a slightly risky choice.

Of course, if Arthur were only joining on loan that would likely be a safe option for Liverpool, but Todo Fichajes suggest any deal would then include the obligation to make it permanent for €30million.

Liverpool can surely do better than signing Arthur, with the Brazilian proving generally underwhelming in his career in Europe so far.

Arthur initially looked a promising young player in his days in his native Brazil with Gremio, but he never really got going at Barcelona and hasn’t set the world alight at Juve either.

Liverpool’s smart transfer strategy in recent times has served them well, but it doesn’t tend to involve desperate moves for big clubs’ cast-offs like this would be.

LFC fans will no doubt hope their club have something more inspiring lined up in a position that could admittedly do with being strengthened in the near future.

