Hungary manager Marco Rossi has seemingly all but confirmed that Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai is on his way to Chelsea.

The talented 23-year-old has impressed in his time in Turkey and a recent report from Football Insider claimed that the Blues had been in talks over a possible move and preparing a bid to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

In another exciting update for Chelsea fans, it seems Rossi also believes this is now basically a done deal, as he told Calciomercato, as quoted and translated by Football Italia.

“It’s hard to name just one player, but right now I see very well Attila Szalai, who plays for Fenerbahce, but I think he is joining Chelsea,” he said.

“Clearly, he has been followed by important clubs in Spain, but apparently his move to Chelsea is a done deal. It would be a great player also for Italian football.”

This seems like smart business by Chelsea, with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all heading towards being free agents in the summer.

It will no doubt be difficult for CFC to replace these players, but Szalai looks a promising talent who could end up being a good fit in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The Hungary international might not be the biggest name, but Chelsea have a decent record when it comes to promoting young players in recent times, and Tuchel has also shown in the past that he’s a good manager to help players like this develop.