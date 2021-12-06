Pundit slams Chelsea star for destroying Blues’ hopes against West Ham

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has come under fire from pundit Garth Crooks after his error that led to West Ham’s first goal against the Blues at the weekend.

The Senegal international has generally been a superb performer for Chelsea since joining the club last season, playing a key role in their Champions League success last term and helping to make them one of the big title favourites this year.

Still, Mendy got it all wrong when he took far too long on the ball against West Ham, allowing Jarrod Bowen to pressure him and then win the penalty from which Manuel Lanzini equalised.

The Hammers would go on to win 3-2, with Mendy also looking far from convincing on the late winner for the home side.

Crooks, writing in his BBC Sport column, was clearly not impressed with how Mendy played, describing him as being too proud to kick the ball out and saying his performance destroyed Chelsea’s hopes.

“Unfortunately the Senegal international on this occasion was too proud to put his foot through the ball and into the crowd, where it should have gone and paid the price,” Crooks said.

“Bowen’s performance galvanised the Hammers. Mendy’s destroyed Chelsea’s.”

