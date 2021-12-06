Pundit says “keep an eye” on this team as more likely top four contender than Arsenal or West Ham

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has told Empire of the Kop that he thinks it’s worth keeping an eye on Tottenham as dark horses for a top four spot.

The pundit feels that some people will have written Spurs off after their slow start to the season, but he expects that they will now be very serious challengers for Champions League qualification now that new manager Antonio Conte has come in and can take them to a new level.

Watch the video clip below as Collymore says Tottenham could go a little under the radar, but look to him like more of a serious contender for the top four than the likes of Arsenal or West Ham…

Conte has done tremendous work with big clubs in the past, and it could be that this experience will give Tottenham the edge in terms of turning their season around.

West Ham have punched above their weight so far with some strong performances, but may not have quite enough in them to go the distance.

Meanwhile, Collymore adds that he’s not been convinced by what he’s seen from Arsenal so far this season, with the Gunners still looking inconsistent under Mikel Arteta.

