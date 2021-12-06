In the early stages of added time during Everton vs Arsenal tonight, Demarai Gray produced a moment of magic to hand the Toffees a much-needed come from behind win.

Everton cleared their lines and the ball ended up with Andre Gomes. The Portuguese star skipped away from Granit Xhaka, before twisting past Ben White and playing the ball out wide.

Gray drifted in from the left-wing, shuffling the ball more central as he lined up a thunderous strike from 25 yards out which hammered off the post and into the back of the net.

Aaron Ramsdale was essentially left rooted to his spot as the rocket flew over the line.

WOW! ? Everton take the lead in stoppage time after an absolute SCREAMER from Demarai Gray – what a hit! ? pic.twitter.com/yM7RjM3wbA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 6, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports.

With the pressure seriously mounting on Rafa Benitez coming into tonight’s tie, the Spaniard may have the persistence of Richarlison and a moment of magic from Demarai Gray to thank for his job.