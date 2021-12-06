Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs to have met with the agent of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The France international is heading towards the end of his contract at the Nou Camp, and could be one of the biggest names available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

According to Sport, Barcelona have now given Dembele a deadline of December the 31st to sort out his future, with the Catalan giants eager to have this saga resolved.

However, the report adds that Dembele’s agent has already held talks with the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea over a potential transfer deal for the 24-year-old.

Even though Dembele hasn’t quite managed to show his best form during his time with Barca, he looked an elite young talent at his former club Borussia Dortmund, so big names like United and Chelsea might still be prepared to take a gamble on him.

If he gets back to his best, Dembele could be a superb addition at Old Trafford, with United in need of an upgrade on the out-of-form Anthony Martial, while Jesse Lingard is another player heading towards the end of his contract.

Chelsea, meanwhile, would surely also benefit from having an extra option in attack, with players like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic not looking entirely convincing for a while now.

Dembele could also be a target for clubs like Bayern Munich, Juventus and Tottenham, according to Sport.