Arsenal & Leicester City transfer target drops clear hint over his future

Arsenal and Leicester City transfer target Mohamed Elyounoussi has spoken out on his future following recent transfer rumours linking him with a move away from Southampton.

The Norway international has caught the eye at the St Mary’s Stadium and looks like he could do a job for a bigger club, with Arsenal and Leicester known to be among his main admirers.

Still, it seems Elyounoussi is happy with life at Southampton, with the 27-year-old quoted as making it clear his family are settled where he is at the moment.

“When I got the opportunity when the Saints came in and gave me an offer, it was a huge dream,” he said.

“It was a big move, I knew that Southampton has followed me for a few years, especially during my last season in Basel. I think they were there almost every game, so that made me comfortable to come here.

“It didn’t work out as we thought at the beginning, I needed time to adapt, I had a few injuries and things just didn’t go my way, really.

“I needed time to get better, to get game time and find myself against and get some confidence.

“I am really happy I went through something like that and came back to show a better side of myself. I don’t know many players that have been sent out on two loan seasons and then come back to make it in the team. It shows the belief that the club and the manager have in me to give me a second chance, I’m just glad that I took it.”

He added: “It was nice to come back to see the boys again and the people who work around the club, it’s still the game people,” he added.

“I remember, even though I didn’t play much, I had a really good time at Southampton, both inside and outside.

“My family enjoy it here. We’re settled down now and my daughter has just found a nursery, so we’re back to where we belong.”