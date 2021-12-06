Liverpool are reportedly interested in a potential transfer swoop for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The Spain international has long been a key player for Napoli and looks like he’d be a great fit for other big clubs, with Liverpool now looking like being a strong contender for his signature, according to Fichajes.

The report states that the Reds are keen on Ruiz, while the player himself could also be ready to make the next step up in his career.

Liverpool fans will surely be hoping their club can get this deal done, with Ruiz perhaps an important addition given that Jurgen Klopp still hasn’t replaced Georginio Wijnaldum since his summer move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Fichajes add that Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been among Ruiz’s suitors, but it seems Liverpool could have the edge over those two as the La Liga giants don’t look like being able to afford the 25-year-old.

This is a blow for Barca as they look in need of a major rebuilding job under new manager Xavi, with Ruiz’s quality and intelligence on the ball making him look like an ideal long-term successor to someone like Sergio Busquets.

Real, meanwhile, will soon need to think about replacing ageing midfield duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, with Ruiz again seeming like the ideal candidate to come in and play that role.

LFC are in a better shape than those two clubs at the moment, however, so Ruiz could do well to choose a move to Anfield if he wants to win major titles in the next few years.