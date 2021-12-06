Some Arsenal fans are delighted to see that captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been dropped for the clash against Everton, following an unflattering run of form for the centre-forward.

Mikel Arteta has made four changes to the Arsenal side who were beaten 3-2 by Manchester United in a back and forth encounter.

Kieran Tierney is back at left-back after spending the month since his return from injury on the bench, whilst Granit Xhaka has made a swift recovery and replaces Mohamed Elneny in midfield.

Wonderkid Emile Smith Rowe is not part of the matchday squad and fellow Hale End graduate Bukayo Saka takes his spot on the left-wing.

Finally, Alexandre Lacazette has been chosen to lead the line against a underwhelming Everton side over Aubameyang, who starts on the bench.

? TEAM NEWS! ??????? Kieran Tierney comes in

?? Granit Xhaka starts!

?? Alex Lacazette leads the line#EVEARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 6, 2021

Finally Aubemayang benched ??????guess Arteta isn’t as daft as I earlier thought, good to Xhaka back, our midfield has been bullied off the ball. Martineli on the double ???? — freckles????????????? (@Bobsburger199) December 6, 2021

NO AUBA LETS GO — McNobs (@AFCpoiss) December 6, 2021

And I knew he was gonna drop auba ??finally playing with 11 men. — SEAN (@__S3AN) December 6, 2021

Considering Everton’s current dire form, this seems like the perfect opportunity for Everton legend Mikel to overcomplicate the basics and end up gifting them 3 points. The dead strikers we have only make it worse. Don’t expect a convincing display from us. — Andrew Mathew (@anndrewmathew) December 6, 2021

absolutely No excuses today. Win — ?????? (@Afc_Mxth) December 6, 2021

Perfect XI as long as Xhaka is fit enough — v (@vsburna) December 6, 2021

Swiss Pirlo is back! We’re feasting??? — CHUKWUNOMNSO? (@NonsOka4) December 6, 2021

Think it’s too early for xhaka to return but oh well — AH (@afc_ah2) December 6, 2021

Yes Aubameyang on the bench. Never thought I’d be happy about this one day ??? — Etsu Yahya? (@Abdullahi_wolf) December 6, 2021

Good to see Aubameyang get benched, he has been so wasteful offlate and this shows that he needs to work more.

-KT is back, this is so good. Tavares has been good but sometimes very sloppy. Let’s go BOYS — Saliba ? ?? (@SalibaEra_) December 6, 2021

Arsenal supporters are expecting their side to get back to winning ways against the Toffees, after they finished on the wrong end of a thrilling encounter against United despite taking the lead early on.

It will be interesting to see how the likes of Tierney and Xhaka fare on their returns to action, and if Lacazette proves himself as a better option up front than Aubameyang is right now.