‘Finally Aubameyang benched’ – These Arsenal fans react to lineup as Granit Xhaka and Kieran Tierney return against Everton

Arsenal FC Everton FC
Posted by

Some Arsenal fans are delighted to see that captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been dropped for the clash against Everton, following an unflattering run of form for the centre-forward.

Mikel Arteta has made four changes to the Arsenal side who were beaten 3-2 by Manchester United in a back and forth encounter.

Kieran Tierney is back at left-back after spending the month since his return from injury on the bench, whilst Granit Xhaka has made a swift recovery and replaces Mohamed Elneny in midfield.

Wonderkid Emile Smith Rowe is not part of the matchday squad and fellow Hale End graduate Bukayo Saka takes his spot on the left-wing.

Finally, Alexandre Lacazette has been chosen to lead the line against a underwhelming Everton side over Aubameyang, who starts on the bench.

See More: Video: Liverpool fan breaks off and steals a seat from the away end at Wolves

Take a look at how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to Arteta’s teamsheet:

More Stories / Latest News
“I think he is joining Chelsea” – National team manager appears to confirm player’s transfer to Stamford Bridge
Chelsea transfer news: Blues ahead of Man Utd for €100m star, talks held with Barcelona ace & more
Man Utd transfer news: Boost in pursuit of goal machine, Rangnick eyes £82m duo, potential Lingard sale

Arsenal supporters are expecting their side to get back to winning ways against the Toffees, after they finished on the wrong end of a thrilling encounter against United despite taking the lead early on.

It will be interesting to see how the likes of Tierney and Xhaka fare on their returns to action, and if Lacazette proves himself as a better option up front than Aubameyang is right now.

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette Bukayo Saka Emile Smith Rowe Granit Xhaka Kieran Tierney Mikel Arteta Mohamed Elneny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.