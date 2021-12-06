Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been as outspoken as ever in his new book ‘Adrenaline: My Untold Stories’ as he discussed the ‘tragic’ Christian Eriksen incident that occurred this summer.

Eriksen collapsed during the Euro 2020 encounter between Denmark and Finland and has not played since, though he has now started to train at his boyhood club, per the Guardian.

It was one of the most harrowing moments that we’ve ever seen on a pitch and Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now discussed it in his latest book, linking the moment to former teammate Hakan Calhanoglu.

In a brutally honest statement that probably didn’t need to be aired, Ibrahimovic exclaimed that Calhanoglu was able to take ‘advantage’ of the ‘tragic’ situation as he earned a move to Inter Milan.

The Turkish playmaker was already at the San Siro, but with AC, and when he became a free agent in the summer he decided to sign up for the other side, who needed a creative spark after Eriksen was ruled out indefinitely.

Ibrahimovic claims that Calhanoglu, a player who was impressive last season with nine goals and 12 assists, had not received any ‘offers’ at all from either Inter or any club, which seems bizarre to believe given his quality and the fact he was available on a free transfer.

Ibrahimovic made a trademark, brutally honest statement, later reiterating that Calhanoglu is a ‘good guy’ but questioning whether his pal can still pull strings without him up front:

“We just have to thank him for what he has given to the team and wish him the best for the future. It sounds bad to say it, but Calhanoglu took advantage of a tragic situation.”

“In the middle of the match between Denmark and Finland at the European Championship the Danish player, and Inter Milan, Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest.”

“So Inter needed a player in that role and Hakan’s door opened. Before that episode there had been no offers for him either from Inter or from any other club.”

“Hakan is a good guy. It (he) has grown a lot thanks to me. He has gained courage, confidence and now his challenge is this: “Will I be able to do the same things without Ibra?”

It’s unfair that Calhanoglu will now be presented as someone who benefitted from the sidelining of Eriksen, as it goes without saying that those were circumstances that no one could’ve foresaw and the 27-year-old is an established player in his own right, deserving to be at a top club on his own merit.

Ibrahimovic did sign off with a ‘good guy’ description of Calhanoglu but then strangely questioned his former teammate’s ability to make an impact if he wasn’t ahead of him.

Calhanoglu has firmly dispelled that notion as he’s contributed five goals and five assists for Inter in 14 Serie A appearances so far this season, leaving them second and a point behind his former club.