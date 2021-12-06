Arsenal ready to pay €35m asking price for attacker transfer, he wants PL move

Arsenal are reportedly ready to seal the transfer of Lille striker Jonathan David for around €35million.

The Canada international has shone in his time in Ligue 1, and has a fine record of 11 goals in 17 league matches so far this season.

David first caught the eye as a youngster at Gent, and he’s now establishing himself even further in a more competitive European league.

According to Todo Fichajes, David is now keen on a possible step up again as he eyes a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal very interested in snapping him up.

The Gunners are said to be willing to pay the €35m required to lure David to the Emirates Stadium, according to the report, and it sounds like his desire to move to England could make this deal realistic.

David could surely be a much-needed upgrade on the out-of-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front, while Arsenal also have a real worry over Alexandre Lacazette’s future.

The Frenchman is nearing the end of his contract, so AFC would do well to strengthen up front to ensure they have the depth to cope.

David could end up being a bargain for just €35m if this deal gets done, with the 21-year-old still at the start of his career and looking like a player who could keep improving a great deal in the next few years.